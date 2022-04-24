Letter to the editor: The probable evolution of the EV

Like a gathering storm, we hear more and more about the EV, the "electric vehicle." It's just a matter of time, and money.

Let's draw a comparison. When's the last time you bought a ballpoint pen? Unless you have, "your favorite," like me and my Pilot G-2, you probably have several; but they were mostly all free. Why buy one, when banks, Realtors, and hospitals, give them away?

Oct. 29, 1945, Gimbel's in NYC began selling a new item, the "ball-point pen." They sold 10,000 of them that day at $12.95 each. That's $204 in today's money, and almost overnight the fountain-pen was replaced.

Many of us won't live to see the EVs sell for $25,000, as opposed to today's average price tag of $60,000. But if the ballpoint pen is any barometer, it will happen. Ford Motor Co. just split into two separate divisions. One for combustion engine vehicles, the other for EVs. The USPS just ordered 50,000 EV postal delivery units. And just as the Model T needed gasoline, the EVs will need charging stations, which are beginning to pop up everywhere. They are financially entwined with Toyota, Volvo, and VW, to date. More will surely follow.

You may one day own an EV, but don't expect banks to give them away. But I do envision our housing units of the future to offer EV chargers, just as today's homes have washer/dryer hookups. "Bum, bum, bum, here they come..."

Jim Nichols

Billings

