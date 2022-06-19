Letter to the editor: The reality of firearms

I like to consider this page, "an exchange of ideas," a place where we can feel free to respond to people we don't know, and who may all have various opinions on the same subjects.

On June 12th, I saw five letters regarding the Second Amendment, gun laws, gun control, et al. All are well-written, but fail to address one crucial factor: reality.

I am 84-years-old. I am a hunter. My five younger brothers are hunters, as were my father and both grandfathers; one of whom went on Safari in Africa, in 1928...for four months.

In our den at home, in the 1940s through '60s, there was a gun cabinet. Six feet wide, with glass doors. It had a lock...but no key. It was never locked. It always contained several rifles and shotguns, with four lower drawers for ammo. Through the years, numerous rowdy teen parties occurred in that den. Not one time did anyone ever open that cabinet. Not one firearm in that cabinet was ever used in a crime, or harmed anyone. Guns, like claw-hammers or knives, are inanimate objects.

Back to reality. As follows any national gun tragedy, there is the vociferous "gun control" outcry. The first time I recall seeing the words, "gun control" in print was on a bumper-sticker in Tampa in the mid-'70s. It read, "Poland Had Gun Control".

Activists are again demanding new gun laws. Last time I checked, we already have numerous gun laws. Here's my challenge: I defy anyone to draw up, design, or create, then introduce, just one single new gun law or bill that will prevent a Parkland, a Buffalo, or a Uvalde. Just one.

Finally, regarding "background checks". I legally purchased a firearm recently at a local firearms dealer. The entire process took less than an hour. I checked all the proper boxes. The qualified person who sold me that pistol truly had no idea, regarding my actual "background", as to my home life, possible unstable behavior or drug use, or my sanity. None. But we were both legal.

Like most of you, I obey the law. There are those, however, who do not. In a dark alley or parking lot, at midnight, for cash, there is no background check. For any firearm. That's the reality.

Jim Nichols

Billings

