Letter to the editor: The senior vote is is important

It is more important than ever that this mid-term election older Americans understand where political candidates stand on the issues most important to seniors.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for election. Currently Democrats control the House but historically the party in power in the White House loses seats in the first mid-term of a presidential year. The Senate is tied politically 50-50.

There are several issues that seniors are concerned about: prescription drugs, health care, nutrition support, caregiving and of course Social Security and Medicare.

But ensuring that Social Security and Medicare are protected should be of particular concern.

Several top-level Republicans in Congress have made it clear that Social Security and Medicare need to be completely overhauled. Sens. Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have proposed a plan that both of these programs should be up for re-authorization by Congress every year or five years respectively.

Just imagine, if this did indeed happen, a senior wouldn’t know if they would receive their Social Security check of if their hospital bills would be covered until the annual budget was finalized. And once the annual budget was finalized, their Social Security and Medicare benefits may be significantly reduced or nonexistent. Scott and Johnson are just two Republican congressmen targeting these senior programs. But they aren’t the only ones.

Overall voter turnout is lower in non-presidential years, which makes the older vote even more important. Seniors vote. Your life may depend on it.

Pat Vandell

Billings