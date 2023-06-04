Hooray. Default has been avoided (for now). Democrats avoided major cuts to spending, Republicans got modest reductions in spending and work requirements for public assistance affecting a sliver of those needing it. If you were expecting something more substantial, like “I’ll roll back the Inflation Reduction Act if you’ll roll back the Trump Tax Cuts,” you were bound to be disappointed. Our debt to GDP ratio would still prevent us from joining the European Union if we lived in that neighborhood.

Nothing better illustrates the triumph of politics over policy than the demand for more work requirements. Stuck forever in the myth of the Welfare Queen, most Republicans refuse to acknowledge that the vast majority of people using public assistance are already working. They’re just not being paid enough to keep food on the table and a roof over their head. Adding a couple years to the age limit for work requirements while exempting veterans and some others will have about as much effect on the federal budget as skipping one Starbucks a month would have on the typical household budget. Any savings could well be swallowed up by the cost of the additional bureaucracy required. But the idea sells well with the Republican base.