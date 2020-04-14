Letter to the editor: The Southern 3B needs rethinking

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

These concerns are for the Southern 3B Boys and Girls District Basketball Tournament that was held in Colstrip, in February.

I believe the tournament should be held at a neutral site. There are those that might not agree with me but they're entitled to their opinion, just like I’m expressing mine. Billings would be an ideal place — plenty of lodging and places to eat. Some of the schools’ gyms have adequate seating capacity, for example, Skyview and Senior. Billings schools, are you listening?

And, the two hours between games is entirely too long. Some games get done quicker and you might have a 30 to 40 minute wait for the next game to begin. And, this goes on for four days, with four games daily.

Perhaps, the 3B District officials should take a cue from the recently completed Southern B Divisional Tournament — the game schedule was 1.5 hours per game. And, the Eastern AA tournament was held at a neutral site!

Another issue I see is referees working a game when their home team is playing. Granted they are voted in based on their performance during the season, still, it constitutes a conflict of interest! Hopefully MHSA will address this issue and come up with a resolution before next season.