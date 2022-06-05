Letter to the editor: The time for 'thoughts and prayers' is over

This is a notice to every candidate for state and federal office, incumbent or challenger. You will not have my vote without support for common-sense gun control. Included are background checks for every person seeking to purchase a gun, “red flag” provisions to remove weapons from those persons who have demonstrated by words or actions that they want to harm others, a minimum purchasing age of 21, the banning of the manufacture and sale of armor-piercing ammunition and banning the manufacture, sale and personal ownership of rapid fire, high-capacity weapons and their accessories.

As a parent, grandparent and retired public-school teacher I cannot help but hold the importance of action on this issue. I am taking this stand on behalf of every person who has become vulnerable to mass shootings, most evidenced in so many events of the last 10 years. This includes school children, mall and grocery store shoppers, concert-goers, law enforcement personnel who have to put their lives on the line in attempts to protect others and the relatives and friends of all of the aforementioned.

I have voted in every election in which I was eligible since 1968. Ordinarily I’m not a single-issue voter. Character of the candidate, and if an incumbent, attention to their actions rather than to their rhetoric has always been important. But the time for mouthing “thoughts and prayers” is over. Now is the time to take action on this social epidemic.

Donald Arendt

Billings

