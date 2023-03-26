Senate Bill 525 has bipartisan support and is a much needed and reasonable step to address overcrowded hunting in Montana. SB 525 would direct FWP to place reasonable caps on all non-resident licenses. This includes licenses like upland, waterfowl, bear, cow, doe and antelope.

Since 1975 there has been a cap of 17,000 licenses on non-resident deer and elk licenses, but via loopholes and unlimited B licenses, FWP has issued as many 60,000 in some years. Hence the crowding that has created; too much pressure on public lands, situations where conflicts between hunters arise, frustrated private land owners and block management participants.

This bill would also create better hunting experiences for non-residents when they do hunt here. 525 would also cement into statute that all licenses would be non-transferrable. This would make sure that the opportunity to hunt in Montana would remain accessible to all, ensuring that hunting in Montana does not become a “pay-to-play” state like New Mexico or Texas. Call the Senate Fish and Game Committee (406-444-4800) and tell them it’s time to pass 525.