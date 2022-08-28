Letter to the editor: The Trump saga is a recurring nightmare

When I was blessed with kids and grandkids living in my house, I counseled them not to feed the monster because the monster would grow bigger and devour them. I was referring to the monsters of drugs, tobacco, booze and lust.

I would get a call from the police department after midnight, encouraging me to come and pick up one of my sons. My daughter got pregnant at 16, and I could visit my granddaughter in the juvenile detention facility on weekends.

These young people were not ignorant of the consequences for their actions. People of voting age today are not ignorant of the consequences of their actions either.

We grownups can also be irrational as easy as we can be rational. Fascism is a political cultivation that can lead to our worst irrational thoughts: resentment, hatred, and contempt of people not just like us.

Fascism embraces a lust of power as well as our common enemy of fear!

FDR knew what he was talking about in 1933, in his first inaugural address, "The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself." He was fully aware that people in the grip of fear will respond to the fake news and false promises of the fascist ideology of autocratic leaders.

Watching and reading the daily news every day can scare the bejesus out if any of us.

The nefarious Trump saga and his constant mugging for cameras should have just been a recurring nightmare by now, however, Putin's only fan remains like a brother-in-law staying with you while he looks for work.

Thank goodness we live in a Democratic republic.

Lynn L. Arney

Absarokee