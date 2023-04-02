We’ve been had. Lied to. Played for chumps. Are we really that stupid? No. Rupert Murdoch and his Fox “News” stars are very good at what they do. After all, they had millions of faithful viewers believing that Mr. Potato Head and the green M&M are dangerous characters but that Vladimir Putin is a good guy. Easy peasy to lie about an election. Heaven help us if Tucker decides we should like Xi Jinping as much as he wants us to like Putin. Did we fight WWII just to roll out the red carpet for dictators to take Europe and to weaken our own country? Just a question.