Letter to the editor: There needs to be more gun control

Another senseless mass shooting. Since 2006 there have been 523 mass killing events and 2,727 deaths as a result in our country. These have been events where guns have been used in carrying out the violence. How do we make sense of this craziness? In addition to the mass shootings there are hundreds of other shooting events with single to several victims being the result.

Yes, no doubt better and more mental health services would be helpful. However there are many instances where the shooter's mental health is limited to extreme anger and rage as well as inability to empathize with the prospective victim. In such cases it would seem that keeping the prospective shooter separated from a gun might be most helpful. Access to guns of all types are legion in our country. We are even able to purchase guns that go beyond use as a hunting weapon.

When the Second Amendment was passed, guns were single shot and the reloading process for another shot took some time. Now automatic and semiautomatic guns are legal and reloading requires only replacing a magazine. Shooting occurs as fast as the shooter can pull the trigger.

These latter weapons do not seem to be sporting guns since the poor wild game hardly has a chance. Perhaps limiting guns to non-automatic weapons along with a limit on the caliber of the bullets should be investigated.

George Sorensen

Billings