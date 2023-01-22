Letter to the editor: They keep raising your rates

Look at your new electric bill from Northwestern Energy and natural gas bill from Montana Dakota Utilities. Is the increase of 24% electric and 10% for gas justified? In a time that inflation is high, and the cost of living continues to increase these monopolies governed by the present Public Service Commissioners are continuing to support these corporations. Both MDU and Northwestern Energy continue to produce profits far above a 24% and 10% rate hike implemented. Very few infrastructure projects are planned nor have there been any in the past two years.