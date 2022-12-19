Letter to the editor: Thiel Road Coalition is cry for help

The Thiel Road Coalition is a cry for help not a cry for the environment.

I have a family member who owns some riverfront property in Laurel. This is my opinion not his.

I have repeatedly watched this Coalition report information that is false or at least misguided. A few months ago they had the media out saying the banks on his property were unstable and couldn't handle the boring of a pipe under the river. I've seen the paperwork. There are 12 pipelines bored under the river there.

Recently, there was an article from a Coalition member asking the mayor for for a trail to be put across these unstable banks to connect Sundance and Riverside Park. If it was my property, as soon as the trail started I would sell the property to develop a tiny homes for the homeless village. With a Coalition members vineyard next door, I wonder how that would go over.

The Coalition paid some environmental company to fly a helicopter over his property to look at river banks. The report stated the banks weren't protected. On Youtube Yellowstone County flew a helicopter from Billings to Laurel. There was a color coded key. Match the color to the style of bank protection. There was yellow on his river bank which means rip rap. Another false statement. Last the power lines on the property are NorthWestern Energy's main powerlines to supply power to Montana. That's why the plant has to be there. Just stop.

JD Davidson

Laurel