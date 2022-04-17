Letter to the editor: Think before voting yes on school levy

Are you happy with the way the school board has handled the situation with the Pennington family?

How about the mask mandate decisions? The school board gave that authority to the superintendent rather than accepting it (and the consequences). Who works for whom?

Almost everyone was either disappointed, upset, or outraged with the way the school board treated the Penningtons.

The mask mandates upset some people while others were fine with them.

We are at that time of year when the school board typically asks taxpayers for more money. Despite the additional increase in funding from the federal government due to pandemic relief, there never seems to be enough money.

Before you decide to willingly give away more of your money, consider this quote by recently departed journalist/satirist P J O'Rourke: "Giving money and power to the government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys."

Scot Miller

Billings

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0