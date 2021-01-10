Letter to the editor: Think before you vote

Congratulations Montana.

What took place in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday is at least, in part, the fault of Montanans who voted overwhelmingly to reelect an obviously unfit president. Fortunately, he lost nationally. You also elected a complete slate of reactionary, right-wing conservatives, who included several carpetbaggers, to major offices in our state.

Two of those intransigents, Daines and Rosendale, then pronounced their backing for Trump’s ludicrous stolen election, which has been totally debunked by anyone with a bit of common sense. Then, they announced publicly that as members of Congress they would protest the Electoral College vote. Frankly, their backing of that “conspiracy theory,” and protesting the election along with other Republican colleagues, directly helped fuel and facilitate the riot by fascist Trump terrorists who then stormed the U.S. Capitol building. Unbelievable.