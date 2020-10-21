Letter to the editor: Think carefully

President Trump and Sen. Daines can spin the current Supreme Court controversy however they want, but Sen. McConnell and Republicans robbed Obama of the chance to fill a seat on the Supreme Court using "rules" they are now unwilling to apply to the Ginsberg vacancy.

It is important to recognize that a new conservative justice will likely cast the deciding vote to kill the Affordable Care Act which, among other things, will end protections for preexisting conditions. This could happen soon after the election, causing a decline in rural health care and the demise of many rural hospitals as well.

Women especially need to recognize that a new conservative Supreme Court justice will likely cast the deciding vote to overturn Roe v Wade in future sessions. And, older women should remind their daughters and granddaughters what things were like before Roe. They need to tell them about life-threatening back-alley abortions that many desperate women sought, while rich women simply took "vacations" to countries that allowed abortion. According to a recent Pew Research poll, a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade will ignore the wishes of 70% of Americans who do not want to see this happen.