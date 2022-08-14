Letter to the editor: Third party vs. privatization for MetraPark

The current discussion surrounding MetraPark is public vs. private management. The Metra discussion should be public vs third-party management. Privatization implies a for-profit company leasing property by paying a fee to the government. In this example, the government makes money by receiving lease payments and collecting tax from the for-profit company. The company is responsible for all the costs to run the facility and receives all the profit. There are no pass-through costs to the government.

Conversely, third party management is where a governmental entity hires a for-profit company to run a facility. The for-profit company receives a base compensation fee plus incentive bonuses for increasing sales revenue and improvement in the venue’s bottom line, even when the venue is losing money. The government reimburses the for-profit company all the costs (pass through) to run the facility. In this model, the government pays all the costs while the for-profit company reaps a significant portion of the improvements. There is no downside liability to the for-profit company since the government reimburses costs and pays the management fee. The third party company makes a profit no matter what happens with the facility.

Understanding the MetraPark discussion is really third-party management, not privatization, how does this make sense for MetraPark? Breakfast Exchange club used to have all the beer concessions and donated approximately $200,000 to local nonprofits. The money stays in Yellowstone County. Since commissioners Pitman and Jones revamped alcohol sales with a for-profit company, the Exchange Club has approximately $100,000 to donate. The for-profit company gets the rest. Pitman and Jones tout this as a success. Success for who?

Bill Dutcher

Billings