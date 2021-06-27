 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: This is not the United States we love

Letter to the editor: This is not the United States we love

At one time the United States was a nation of stability, prosperity, hope, and strength and was envied by the world. However, the mass shootings, skyrocketing prices, air rage, and incessant corruption are just some of the evidences of how broken our society has become. Like the frog in the kettle, we have been slowly but surely conditioned to accept what was once abhorrent. A desire for pleasure at all costs has invaded our lives: desire for possessions, power, entertainment, sex, recreation.

If we want to return to our previous lifestyle of peace, security, and prosperity, we must return to the values that created that kind of society. Values of respecting authority and one another, Christian values, honesty, family unity, and individual responsibility are essential to our survival. It is not enough to demand politicians change; each town, family, and individual is responsible. We are all accountable. If we fail to do so, a very high price will be paid, both now and for eternity.

Sue Pasini

Boulder

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News