Letter to the editor: This is stupid America

I never would have known a thing about the town of Newtown, Connecticut, if it hadn’t been for the senseless slaughter of school children in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary. Now, here in 2022 — and for the same reason — I get to learn about the town of Uvalde, Texas, and its ordinary-sounding (up until today) Robb Elementary School. I suppose this is how America gets a small town on the map these days for the rest of us, they have a mass shooting there.

So, how does stupid America solve the problem? The same way it’s always solved the problem (but not really)… by throwing more guns into the equation. More guns for the “good guys.” If this wasn’t so tragic, it would be a comedy.

And, if America was a fire brigade, it would bring gasoline to every house fire.

So, when the teachers and administrators are “packing” to end “school shootings,” we’ll need to do the same for our doctors and nurses. Why? Because inevitably, the blood-thirsty, fringe element of the gun-owners and NRA hiding behind the Second Amendment will be coming for the hospital nurseries.

That’s right, you heard it here first.

And if the hospital nurseries are too secure, they’ll go after the elder living facilities. And after that, family reunions, weddings, funerals… any place that's a soft target. Get used to it. This is Stupid America.

Morgan Tyree

Powell, Wyoming

