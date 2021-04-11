Letter to the editor: This is your governor, folks

Hunters have a saying that, “ethics are what someone does when they think no one is watching.” With Greg Gianforte, it seems he’s a pretty bad hunter and trapper who can’t play by the same rules as the rest of us. It also makes one wonder what he’s done that he hasn’t been caught for yet. Gianforte illegally shot a bull elk a few years back, which in and of itself could have been an honest mistake. But, his latest wolf trapping incident speaks volumes to his ethics as a supposed “trapper.”
Does anyone really believe that the governor of Montana was checking his trap line every other day during a legislative session when that line is 150 miles from Helena? He had a helper, so exactly how long was that wolf in the trap before the governor could get there to shoot it, like the big tough guy hunter he is? And isn’t there something about ethics for trappers that an animal should be dispatched immediately? This is your governor folks, and he’s in charge of your wildlife. Sad he can’t set a decent example in the way he conducts himself as a sportsman.
Fred Holland
Laurel