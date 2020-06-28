Letter to the editor: 'This Noble Land' still relevant

A quote from James A. Michener’s “This Noble Land:”
"I believe that in the United States the deterioration of racial relations has become so intense that there is a risk of interracial strife unless the situation is drastically improved.
“No nation can allow its social, political or economic systems to discriminate against any one segment of its society. Neither can it allow minorities to become so frustrated that they feel it is futile to try to educate themselves or to raise their standards of living.”
Food for thought in today’s world.
James O. Southworth
Billings
