The rollercoaster ride for the 6.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease continues, but there is a glimmer of hope courtesy of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

It’s been 117 years since Alzheimer’s was first diagnosed, and we’re still looking for the first survivor. The good news is that in the past 18 months the FDA has approved two drugs that show the ability to affect the course of the disease, particularly in the earliest stages.

Sadly, the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has put the clamps on these medications, blocking Medicare coverage for the drugs even if doctors prescribe them. Only the privileged few able to enroll in clinical trials have access to treatment.

Now, the VHA has announced it will cover the Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab (Leqembi) under specific conditions for veterans over age 65 diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association applauds the proactive step taken by the VHA. But those veterans constitute a small minority of the 6.7 million Americans, including 22,000 Montanans, living with Alzheimer’s. Medicare has always covered FDA-approved treatments for those living with conditions including cancer, heart disease and HIV/AIDS. For CMS to treat those with Alzheimer’s disease differently is unprecedented and unacceptable.

Please encourage your elected U.S. senator or representative to urge CMS to reconsider its unreasonable position and provide open access to these momentum-changing medications. Each day that passes means that more people with early-stage Alzheimer’s will no longer benefit from them.

Jami Funyak

Billings