Letter to the editor: Throw 'moochers' out

Montana Republicans are taking all of our citizens for dupes. The leadership in the Legislature put out its blatant lying piece claiming credit for the very government programs helping all of us right now. Yet these anti-government zealots and grifters have worked to slash every one of them.

They must think we’re pretty stupid. Republicans have pushed for massive corporate and high-income people’s tax cuts that would starve government. The only reason this junk hasn’t become law is the veto pen of Gov. Steve Bullock, and we’re seeing how important these things are as our citizen’s struggle with a global pandemic.

Several of these same lawmakers benefit largely from government programs like farm subsidies and guaranteed business loans, but rail on government. But they’d cut all kinds of services for the disabled and the working poor. They’re in it for themselves, you know, their accepted brand of socialism and welfare.

Now we’ve seen the utter incompetence from the federal government during a pandemic when people are literally dying because of big mistakes. And they think we should trust them when they lie to us?

Throw these moochers out of the Legislature, and work to keep Montana the state we love.