Letter to the editor: Tim Fox is imminently electable

Tim Fox, our current attorney general, is our choice for governor. We have known Tim for many years and have found Tim to be thoughtful, a leader, faithful, and always trying to do what is best for Montanans. For Republican primary voters, it is important that Tim is imminently electable in November. In 2016, Tim was elected AG receiving more votes than any statewide candidate, winning almost every county in Montana. Tim has proven time and time again he will do Montana proud, such as his work defending the Second Amendment, his work fighting the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan (which would have been devastating to Montana’s economy), and his work to enforce the rule of law and private property rights, which are essential to our Montana way of life. Perhaps most important, Tim is a good guy, a native Montanan, and will make an excellent governor.