Letter to the editor: Tim Goodrich can run the Metra well

I read that our illustrious Yellowstone County commissioners have now decided to hire a permanent MetraPark manager despite the fact that Tim Goodrich has produced a remarkable record as interim manager during a year when the commission seemed determined to replace local management with an outside for-profit organization. Goodrich’s record includes the largest annual, bottomline increase in MetraPark history.

But commissioner Jones states, “I’m a real believer when we have a position like this open that we do a national search.” One would have to believe that in Jones’ vast executive experience he has combed the entire country countless times in search of just the right person. Why else would the commission propose spending a pot-load of money on a national search to find someone who looks good on paper when Goodrich has proven himself, not on paper, but right here in Yellowstone County.

Goodrich knows the area, the venue, its crew; he knows Montana, and has shown he can run MetraPark efficiently and effectively. But instead of sticking with a known quantity that has worked miracles at MetraPark, the commissioners are, in essence, telling Goodrich that his remarkable efforts are neither recognized nor appreciated. Disgraceful.

I was a member of the original MetraPark management team. Back then, most management obstacles came from self-important members of the commission. Some things never seem to change.

Here’s an idea: why not conduct a national search for commissioners who can exhibit at least a modicum of common sense? What say you, Don?

Greg Albright

Billings