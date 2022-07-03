 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Time for some fresh ideas in Congress

It’s time we clear the floors of Congress and those long-standing members in the upper-70s and -80s who helped create this moment in the history of economic and financial malaise and social unrest.

I am not partial to political persuasion, both parties are to blame. But, these cranky old folks, many of whom preside in powerful political positions, carry much of the blame – Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, Diane Feinstein, Richard Shelby, Dick Durban, Bernie Sanders, Chuck Grassley, Maxine Waters, Steny Hoyer, Jim Inhofe, Jerry Nadler, Jim Clayburn, Patrick Leahy, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden.

We need new ideas and this group is not capable of that task.

Jim Anderson

Billings

