Letter to the editor: Time for Trump and Biden to move on

I voted for Donald Trump for president twice. I contributed to his campaign the second time he ran. I did this because I believed that he understood our economy and could help it grow. He did that and I was satisfied with that part of his presidency. And here it comes, I became increasingly concerned with his erratic behavior.

This is not a steady-as-you-go administrator. His reaction to the election of 2020 was particularly alarming to me. He claimed it was stolen but there has been no proof accepted by a court or legislative body. His claims of fraud may have led to some kind of ill-conceived effort to force the vice president to somehow alter the vote If so, that is unacceptable. Our system of government has survived because we have an independent court system that follows the rules. That is where disputes are settled, not in the street.

The recent controversy over allegedly stolen top secret records is alarming. I am more than willing to say that he is innocent until proven guilty, but this will drag on for months the way it is going. And doubts remain about what really has happened. Very upsetting to the country. Given this, I have to say we must move on. President Biden has to back off and stop referring to me as a semi-fascist because I voted for Donald and Donald has to put up or shut up. Run in 2024 or just move on. The two of them have to concentrate on the future and not the past. The challenges we face are too big to ignore.

I believe that there are a lot of Republicans who voted for Donald Trump as I did who want to just move on.

Dave Lewis

Helena