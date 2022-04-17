Letter to the editor: Time to open the ports of entry

At the beginning of COVID, U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a press release stating they were reducing hours at many of the ports of entry to reduce exposure. They claimed that these measures were temporary. We are now two years into the port closures with no end in sight. This is hurting rural Montana towns such as Glasgow, Havre, Malta, etc., which count on Canadian patronage. It also hurts farmers and ranchers who need to access Canadian dealerships on weekends and evenings.

In 2019, CBP did town hall meetings across the Hi-Line when they were considering reducing port hours. They received a lot of pushback from these towns, so they compromised. Now it looks like they are using COVID as an excuse to keep the ports at reduced hours, something they wanted to do all along.

As the old adage says “never let a good crisis go to waste.” I encourage everyone to write their congressman and request that CBP get the ports of entry back open to regular, previously scheduled hours.

Justin Byers

Opheim

