Letter to the editor: Time to re-list wolves under Endangered Species Act

As a native Montanan I treasure our state’s magnificent landscape and amazing ecosystem. I am proud that people from all over the world come to enjoy it. Wolves are a critical component in all of this. They are both essential to a healthy ecosystem and a main reason tourists visit Montana. Folks come by the millions to Yellowstone Park and other Montana locales with the hope of seeing this iconic symbol of the wild.

It deeply saddens me that the successful wolf recovery that we had seen and invested millions of dollars in attaining is in jeopardy based on the aggressive and escalating hunting, baiting, trapping and killing practices made legal in Montana and the surrounding states. Wolf numbers are plummeting with the risk of extinction. It is time for President Biden and Interior Secretary Haaland to re-list wolves under the Endangered Species Act. Please ask them to take immediate action.