Eighty to 90 percent of general elections are now "safe" for one party due to gerrymandering. That's how 94% of incumbents get re-elected despite Congress having an approval rating in the teens. This means 39 out of 50 states are being governed by a single party.

In order to strengthen our democracy it's time to reject Left and Right labels and seriously consider supporting a new party. Not just any party but a new kind of party that:

• Wants to work for real change beginning at the local level in every community.

• Will focus on voting reform efforts on how we vote, i.e., Ranked Choice Voting, Star Voting, Approval Voting, etc.

• Supports local leaders who want to continue developing their emotional intelligence, rendering them effective listeners and open to change.

Please try to refrain from laughing too hard. This is not a pipe dream. These tenets are the very foundation of the new Forward Party. The Forward Party is real and is gaining momentum every day.

The Forward Party believes that "the rigid, top-down, one-size-fits-all platforms of our outdated political parties are drifting toward the fringes, making solutions impossible".

Leaders in Florida, Colorado, and Connecticut have already begun to publicly affiliate as a Forward Republican and Forward Democrat because Forwardists don't reach across the aisle, we are the aisle.

If you're interested in helping the Forward Party grow in Montana please contact Don Matlock at https://home.forwardparty.com/montana. Nationally you can find more information at ForwardParty.com.

Karrie Taggart

West Yellowstone