“Woke” creeps into mind when reading about uninformed, shallow-minded, short-sighted, arrogant, intolerant, mean-spirited, invasive bills aimed at anything, including the Montana Constitution, or anyone not agreeing with their dogma. Bills denying or curtailing inalienable rights except for themselves. Education bills compelling a curriculum promoting ignorance while sacrificing curiosity and teaching how to think independently.

DNA wokeness infected my psyche. Third generation Montanan farming and ranching parents cultivated it. Treating others as they expected to be treated was the fertilizer. Irrigated by respecting others regardless of gender, race, creed, color, religion, sexuality, or political persuasion until walking a mile in a person’s moccasins before settling on the level of respect they thought the person deserved. People during my youth were infected with woke by minding their own business while lending a hand without being asked; or giving to others in a bind while having none to spare.

Woke has been a chronic infection. Awareness and being attentive to important societal facts and issues or social justice including racial, gender, sexuality, religious or indigent discrimination have been obligatory commitments as a citizen for the improvement of our state and country, with democracy and justice for all the goals. Standing with those less fortunate socially or economically has been a duty I’ve owed every person. Vigorously representing indigent citizens accused of crime I wouldn’t have had a beer with was a privilege and honor.

Chronic woke helps me fulfill oaths of various forms, gratefully and often taken, to defend our country and uphold the Constitutions of the United States and Montana, all the while remaining a dedicated old-timey Montanan working at preserving our democracy.

My stage 4 woke is not terminal but is an incurable, vibrant, motivational reason for living which will endure regardless of any super-majority dogmatic ideology.

Fritz Gillespie

Helena