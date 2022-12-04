Letter to the editor: Today’s marijuana plant and products are not those of the 1970s

As a longtime educator and then public health director, I believe education is a way we can figure out healthy solutions to issues facing our community. Kudos to School District 2 for their two-part Facebook Live series on the potency of marijuana. The Nov. 29 Billings Gazette covered the event, but the article failed to convey the key message that today’s marijuana plant and products are not those of the 1970s.

Parents need to know that the marijuana flower of today, is above 10% THC (the psychoactive chemical in Cannabis) compared to about 0.05% in 1965. University of Mississippi research showed a 121% increase in THC content from just 1998 to 2010. That was a key message of Laura Stack, featured speaker on the informational event sponsored by SD2. Laura lost her son by suicide and the psychoses that developed from addiction to marijuana in the high potency chemically altered forms now being sold.

While the flower portion of Cannabis may be around 10-11% THC, the laboratory produced distillates are well above 90% pure THC. Just one “dab” equals 50 Woodstock-era “joints”. Eating one ear of an “edible” gummy bear is a ”10 mg serving” of THC. So-called “vape” marijuana is 80% THC and each puff contains 4 mg of THC.

A brain isn’t fully matured until age 25. When young adults use high potency marijuana, it can have lasting effects. Check out these resources: http://www.substanceabuseconnect.com; https://ssdp.org/our-work/just-say-know

Parents, please take an hour and watch the recorded session posted at https://www.facebook.com/billingsschools/.

Claire Oakley

Billings