Letter to the editor: Tommy Flanagan is dedicated to preserving democracy

In these days of divisive politics, it’s so refreshing to meet a candidate who thinks for himself, listens to folks of every persuasion and weighs their opinions as he considers how best to support the people he would represent.

Tommy Flanagan is just such a candidate. As he campaigns for House District 57 (Stillwater County and parts of Sweet Grass and Carbon counties), he reaches out to hear from his friends and neighbors through listening sessions with local educators, farmers and ranchers and anyone who wants to bend his ear. Beyond politics, he cares about his community. When June’s flood waters ravaged our area, he collaborated with other dedicated folks to address local needs.

Tommy is a product of our local schools (Absarokee) and sets public education as one of his highest priorities. He comes from a ranching background, which has given him personal insight into issues that will impact that sector. He’s also committed to supporting policy that would address rural health care concerns.

Above all, Tommy is dedicated to preserving our democracy. And that takes a person who rejects extreme positions in favor of working “across the aisle” to produce workable solutions. It takes a candidate who thinks outside party boundaries and it takes voters willing to reconsider political positions that divide rather than unite.

Please join me in supporting Tommy Flanagan to represent us in our legislature.

Linda Halstead-Acharya

Columbus