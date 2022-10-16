Letter to the editor: Tommy Flanagan will faithfully serve HD57

I have known Tommy Flanagan since his time as an Absarokee High School student class of 2010, and I support his candidacy for Montana House District 57. Tommy was an outstanding student, motivated and dedicated to his involvement in school. While in high school he became active in the congregation where I pastored; he faithfully attended worship and was a welcome addition to our church choir. His education continued in Tacoma at Pacific Lutheran University and then at Georgetown University in D.C.

Tommy has not abandoned his home ground and his family heritage here in Stillwater County. He is the son of a rancher and his family has been ranching in the Stillwater Valley for generations. Tommy’s most important qualification: he returned home with a desire to serve the people of HD57. Tommy could have worked anywhere in the world; Absarokee is his home and he cares about this part of Montana enough to want to serve as its representative.

He believes in a strong two party democracy where ideas and policies can be evaluated. Tommy feels this makes for better candidates and offers the voters a choice where the candidates have to work and earn the votes needed to be an elected representative. As a member of the ranching community and as a dedicated student of AHS, agricultural issues and education policy are his prime interests. To say Tommy is amply qualified to serve HD57 is an understatement. Vote for Tommy, he will faithfully serve our district.

Robert Leaverton

Absarokee