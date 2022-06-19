Letter to the editor: Toxic motivations

Several mass shootings in recent weeks and months. The question lingers concerning what toxic message lurks in the minds/hearts of those who would wantonly kill children or others by gunfire. Children whose grandparents loved to read to or play with and laugh with. People with family and friends who loved them dearly. No apparent intervention was exercised to change their motivation.

Could we label the motives of the shooters as toxic? What might have planted the seeds of anger, hatred, vengeance in the heart of these shooters. In most cases the victims were unknown to the shooter and therefore vengeance seems to be ruled out unless the victims represented malevolent release of the toxic energy outwardly toward substitute personages,

Did they learn the toxic motives via how they were treated in school or by neighboring kids, i.e. taunting/bullying; abuse at the hands of parents/guardians/neighbors, relatives, others? Simply feeling powerless and helpless and using a gun to inflate a sense of power in their lives over others?

In most cases we will not know since their lives were tragically ended at the site of the shootings. In any event the toxic motivation could probably be labeled as a spiritual deficit where the shooter apparently was denied the nurturance necessary to counter toxic motivations. No one bothered to inquire into their feelings of hurt and pain which gradually increased the level of toxic anger and hatred with no immediate outlet available...until the impulse to use a gun in order to finally "show them" all.

George Sorensen

Billings

