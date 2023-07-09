Several more mass shootings around our country in the past week. Law enforcement folks must get real fed up with the politicians' refusal to do anything to limit gun possession and instead seem to encourage gun ownership "to protect ourselves and our families."

The tragedy of it all is beyond comprehension. Everyone just shrugs their shoulders in seeming resignation to "this is the way things are now" or "it's a mental health issue." Both of these rationalizations are unacceptable and leave us stuck in apathy and helplessness.

The argument concerning Second Amendment rights is for the dinosaur age. A century or so ago it probably made some sense but in this day of AR-15's and weapons firing multiple rounds in a matter of seconds to be replaced by a second or third magazine of rounds this argument is without merit. And also they are beyond what are considered hunting firearms.

We find ourselves in a time and environment where the original Second Amendment is not at all helpful to our citizenry to enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Instead, kids go to school not knowing whether they will face a gunman shooting innocent kids and teachers. These kids should under no circumstances have to endure this type of intimidation and fear.

George Sorensen

Billings