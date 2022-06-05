Letter to the editor: Tranel and Ronning are the leaders we need

As a woman and mother of two daughters in Montana, I am voting for and supporting strong smart female candidates who will actively fight for our safety and our right to make decisions about our bodies. According to Everytown for Gun Safety, an average of 70 women are shot and killed every month in the United States. Our leaders know that statistically, mass shooters have a history of domestic violence. Yet the policies in place are woefully inadequate to prevent domestic abusers from owning or purchasing a gun. Our safety matters. Our concerns matter. Women deserve to be heard. And we deserve action.

Our demands are simple — keep us and our children safe. Women deserve equal representation and until we have that we will continue the decades-long uphill battle for not only true equality but for the simple right to live in safety. We deserve to know that our children will come home alive from school each day. It is time that our daughters see more than a very small minority of women (25%) in the U.S. Congress. At least half of those seats should be filled by women to represent the diversity of lived experiences and reflect fairness and parity in the U.S. as do many other nations.