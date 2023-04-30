To Matt Regier:

As a senior citizen in a 43-year loving marriage to a man who retired from Montana public school teaching and with whom I have a Montana-born and -raised daughter who is now a doctor, I speak for all three of us on behalf of every compassionate and caring adult, as we are among those who you would view as normal and acceptable people.

We support Zooey Zephyr.

We believe that our elected representatives should not be silenced when they oppose legislation that harms their constituents.

We believe that the voices of trans legislators cannot be ignored when it comes to policies that directly affect their communities.

We believe that trans rights are human rights and we believe that civil liberties must be protected.

We believe that representative democracy is the foundation of equality that allows for individual freedom to self determination.

We believe that when one person is stripped of their rights, everyone is subject to having their rights stripped.

We believe that most Montanans and most Americans also believe in these principles that are at the core of a civil society.

When Zooey said “Blood is on your hands,” the message is a metaphor which simply and graphically depicts the severe consequences of damage and death that a legislative body can impose when laws are passed that oppress human beings, especially those who are the most vulnerable among us.

All human beings deserve equality and respect whether they are like us or not.

Elizabeth Klarich

Billings