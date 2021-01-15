Letter to the editor: Transgender bills rob freedom

The Declaration of Independence tells us that certain rights – life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness – are a given to all. The role of our government is to protect these rights, not to infringe upon them.

Two bills introduced in the Montana Legislature would violate these unalienable rights by robbing certain young people of their personal freedom. House bills 112 and 113 would bar transgender students from participating as themselves in school sports and prohibit medical professionals from using their best judgments in counseling and treating them.

House Bill 112 would require student athletes at any scholastic level to play on teams that align with the gender assigned them at birth, rather than their actual gender. House Bill 113 would ban healthcare providers from providing hormone therapy or gender modification surgery to minors wanting to change their gender. These are examples of the state inserting itself into Montanan’s private lives and personal decisions.

HBs 112 and 113 makes the state a bully, pushing a small part of our citizenry into doing what the state wants. While those who support these bills are motivated by their beliefs of what’s right for society, these beliefs should not be imposed on others. Freedom-loving Montanans must stop this uncalled for exercise of the coercive power of the state.