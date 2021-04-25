Letter to the editor: Transparency lacking for cutting Breakfast Exchange Club

Much has changed in the past year. One of the most painful situations has been the lack of help and support for those in need. Non-profits have been forced to shut their doors, volunteers have been afraid to participate, help has been less available than ever before in the United States. Which raises the question; why, after all these months, is one of our largest and better-run service organizations being kept from their 40+ year fundraising at Metra?

The Breakfast Exchange Club, after over 40 years has been told that they have to bid for the beer sales contract at Metra, which is fair. But, after all these months, why have we not seen this contract discussion on the Commissioners' agenda? And why has it taken this many months to finalize a contract? How is it that on the few events that have taken place, outside agencies have been allowed to pour beer rather than allow Breakfast Exchange to continue its mission? I have many friends with Exchange. They have invested in their equipment, walk-in coolers and have contributed to a fund to help Metra attract great concerts. Perhaps most importantly, they have given millions of dollars back to their community, mostly supporting programs for children and veterans.