Letter to the editor: Trapping will affect tourism

Now that we have made national news for fostering bills that exterminate wildlife in Montana, you can count on a big backlash. Allowing wolf traps and snares on public and private lands is not only a cruel, inhumane practice, but it puts other animals and humans at risk.
Why should I pay taxes in Montana if I fear walking my pet in the national forests? What tourist will want to come to Montana if they or their pet might step in a snare or trap that might severely injure them? Possibly even leading to death. The State of Montana relies heavily on income from tourism, and businesses stand to suffer.
Ann Fuller
Livingston