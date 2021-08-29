 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Trash cans belong behind houses

When I grew up, our garbage can was placed in the alley. Now, with no alleys in newer houses, I’ve noticed some people put their cans in front of their houses. Is this because they no longer have pride in their homes or is it because they are too lazy to put their cans in back or hidden along the side of their houses?

Some excuses to justify cans in front are: “It’s too hard to put back”; “Other people have their cans in front”; “If it’s neat and tidy, it’s OK.”

With houses in Billings costing thousands of dollars, why would anyone want a garbage can in front of their house? It’s degrading. It’s unattractive. It’s just pure contempt for your neighbors.

Is this the new unbeautification project or the start of a new slum area in Billings?

Doesn’t it stand to reason that trash doesn’t belong in front of houses.

Joan Siemers

Billings

