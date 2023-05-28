Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A group of senior citizens were put on the agenda recently to discuss some concerns with the Treasure County Commission. We wanted to express our concerns with the current senior program which was changed in August, 2022, without consulting the director of senior programs in the county.

The county took over the program and is not providing sufficient and consistent services to meet the needs of many seniors who need help with applying for programs such as: energy assistance; housing; health coverage; nutrition counseling; and technology/computer assistance; and other information and assistance needed for some on almost a daily basis.

The seniors have requested that the director of Area 1 Agency on Aging in Glendive attend the commissioners meetings, but she has not. Because of unanswered questions and unprofessional treatment of the seniors in Treasure County, they feel isolated and abandoned.

At the end of the time with the commissioners, a volunteer fireman who was with a group to meet after the seniors, stood up and basically told the seniors “It’s time for you seniors to leave the meeting and let the younger ones into the meeting. We have jobs that we are taking time out from to be here. I’ll bet none of you have jobs. You guys are 65 and older and should have life figured out by now.” The commissioners did nothing.

The treatment of the senior citizens in that meeting was disrespectful. Seniors are not being listened to and taken seriously for their legitimate concerns.

Debbie Prine

Hysham