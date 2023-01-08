Letter to the editor: Treat all Montanans as human beings with unalienable rights

A draft joint resolution being floated around the Montana Legislature authored by Sen. Keith Regier of Kalispell shows how little progress has been made in this state in guaranteeing that all Montana citizens have the right to fair and equal treatment guaranteed by both the Montana and Federal Constitutions. The very idea of denying the right to vote to anyone must be repugnant to every one of us, regardless of our political party or our ethnicity. It reminds me of the Nuremburg Laws of the not to distant past, but that is history, and the study of history is also under attack by the Montana MAGA nuts in the legislature.

In the last legislative session, this same party did their best to enact laws making it increasingly hard to cast a ballot. It doesn’t stretch the imagination that these were enacted with the reservations as a target. This most recent draft resolution bears witness to that statement. Thankfully, the Montana Supreme Court interceded, and the main brunt of those enactments were stopped. Consequently, the Court came under attack and fortunately has so far prevailed.

We must do better at the polls. Surely, there are Republicans out there who have the decency and the dedication to treat all Montanans as human beings with the unalienable rights enshrined by our Declaration of Independence and guaranteed by our Constitution. Sadly, I am not seeing them in our super majority legislature or our state house. I have not heard one serving member of the Republican party repudiate this vile and asinine draft resolution. This should be of concern to all of us.

For the record, I was born and raised in Montana, am a veteran and an enrolled member of the Fort Belknap Indian Community. I vote and will continue to vote regardless of any draft resolution.

Mike Conaway

Billings