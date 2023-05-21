Since 1943, we have had misguided counterculture professors and “scientists” who recommend using controlled substances. 1970’s Marxist counterculture groups promoted the recreational use of LSD and marijuana. These were gateway drugs. Today’s marijuana is 57-67% more potent than 1970. Today’s marijuana can cause psychosis, schizophrenia, and depression. Fifty percent of baby boomers and 49% of Gen X used marijuana. Today, the drug cartels are moving life threatening drugs, like methamphetamine and fentanyl into our community. It is destroying childhoods, individual lives, and families. Divorce, childhood abuse, road rage, and crime are on the rise.

The state courts have responded to this by creating treatment courts. Not all offenders are the same. Some offenders have character disorders. Some had horrible childhood trauma due to parents abusing illegal substances. Sixty percent of offenders have substance use disorder. Fourteen percent of men and 36% of women in prison were abused as children. Treatment courts can help.

For example, in the Montana 13th Judicial District STAR Drug Treatment Court, led by the Hon. Donald L. Harris, the STAR court has saved taxpayers $450,000 in incarceration costs. In 2019, the STAR Court graduates had a 3 Year recidivism rate of 8.6%. STAR Court participants have had 11 healthy babies, saving the taxpayer between $750,000 to $1,400,000 per child between birth and age 18. According to a 2014 study, the average delivery cost for a drug dependent baby is $62,000, compared to the costs of a healthy baby at $4,700. Treatment courts work and should be supported.

Rev. Dr. David Kenat Jr.

Billings