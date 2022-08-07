Letter to the editor: Treatment of Liz Cheney is unfair

As a Rapid City resident, I have been seeing the ads against Liz Cheney on our local television stations. It is disturbing when out-of-state interests attempt to take down a public servant dedicated to her home state of Wyoming, its people, and its values.

This treatment is unfair and comes solely because she has been courageous enough to defend our country’s democratic process and the peaceful transition of power. I urge my neighbors in Wyoming to see through this smear campaign and recognize they have a true leader in Liz Cheney.