Letter to the editor: Tree of Lights marks 30th year

RiverStone Health Hospice Tree of Lights reached a milestone this year. The community came together, virtually, for the 30th year in remembrance on Nov. 15. The Hospice Tree of Lights continues to offer comfort and hope to those in need.

As we prepare to enter the holiday season, it can be hard for families who have lost a beloved member or special friend. Hospice Tree of Lights honors over 500 loved ones each year, by coming together to remember. Although this year’s event was different, the virtual streamed celebration incorporated the customary reading aloud of loved ones’ names, lighting of candles, chaplains offering inspirations for healing, and the lighting of an enormous spruce tree on the RiverStone Health campus.

We remain thankful for our friends and families who streamed the celebration online. Some offered a gift in tribute to those lost but not forgotten. With our individual friends, generous sponsors united to raise funds critical to RiverStone Health Hospice services.

Since 1980, RiverStone Health Hospice staff have provided compassionate and dignified care throughout our region, benefiting terminal patients regardless of their financial situation. These charitable contributions are the heart of our care to all who near end of life. Thank you on behalf of everyone with RiverStone Health Hospice services.