Letter to the editor: Tribal comments on repatriation inappropriate

I recently read the article regarding the repatriation of articles to Montana's Fort Peck Reservation (Billings Gazette Aug. 5). I was a longtime resident of Montana. I understand and agree that the Fort Peck Tribes wish to repatriate items held by all non-tribal entities. However, I do take exception to blatant allegations posited by the Fort Peck spokesperson (even those statements couched in terms of “who knows”) that such items may have been obtained through killing a child or the desecration of a grave.

Such comments serve only to create a breach between cultures and have no beneficial significance to either tribal personnel or non-tribal persons. It is no wonder there is such turmoil between all nations when such statements abound in daily conversation, even when there is no need for them. Especially when in context with the attempts that are continually being made to return items to the proper care and custody of tribal persons.