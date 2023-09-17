Re: “Northern Cheyenne plan utility-scale energy project on reservation,” by Tom Lutey.

The Tribe plans a commercial solar project on their land. Tribe President Serena K. Wetherelt has asked regulators to require Northwestern Energy to consider Northern Cheyenne energy in its 20-year integrated resource plan, and goes on to explain how the solar project would “provide affordable energy and capacity for NorthWestern customers and more equitably distribute those costs and benefits of its energy system.”

This is great news for us in Montana. We need to reduce our energy costs and shift away from dirty fossil fuels and on to clean sources of energy. We can, and it’s already happening in other communities around the country.

Bloomberg reports, “At least $25.7 billion of clean-energy factories are in the works,” and are creating jobs. Further, roughly two-thirds of green-energy projects announced since the Inflation Reduction Act became law are going to Republican-held congressional districts.

You can ask Senators Daines and Tester, and Representatives Zinke and Rosendale to enact policies in Congress that will help us make this transition faster. Click cclusa.org/action to learn more and take action.

Thank you to the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.

Alexandra Amonette

Big Timber