Letter to the editor: Troubled by Montana's leaders

Another excellent oped. Thank you, Tammi Fisher (Billings Gazette, Dec. 2). Her clear and detailed description of the GOP leaders is timely. I too have been wary of the supermajority and I hope to hear more from her as the January session approaches.

We have an equally dismal pair heading to D.C. where not so long ago Ryan Zinke resigned and slunk out of Washington before any charges could be filed.

I love my beautiful state and am troubled by Matt Rosendale's easy victory. Our returning congressman is an election denier who has voted against the capitol police who protect him daily, against veterans who are owed their benefits, against Ukranians fighting for their democracy, against the Respect for Marriage Act, and against sick time for railroad workers. But in our big red state a white guy with an R behind his name and pots of dark money captures the hearts and votes of Montana folks.

I recently ordered a bumper sticker from northernsun.com that reads "A woman voting Republican is like a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders." Montana must have a plethora of Colonel Sanders lovers.

Sandra Schiavon

Billings