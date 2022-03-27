Letter to the editor: Trump a stain on U.S. morals

There are names written in American history books that will survive for hundreds of years. Most of us do not remember them, but historians and researchers will record their names for posterity. Names like James Wilkerson, John Walker Jr., the Rosenburgs, Aaron Burr, Aldrich Ames and Benedict Arnold are part of our history.

The new names will include people like Paul Gosar, Marjory Taylor Green and Donald Trump. One might ask why these people qualify for being a traitor to American history.

The reason is not only because they supported the insurrection and the Big Lie in regards to Trump losing the election or because they do not support democracy or our Constitution. The reason that history will remember them is because when Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022, which killed hundreds of innocent people, Trump, Green and Gosar were praising and cheering for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his diabolic invasion. And of course, their Republican followers did the same.

Hopefully, Trump's financial supporters such as Sheldon Adelson, Timothy Mellon and Geoffrey Palmer will also be blamed for this stain on Americas morals. I hope those in office such as Sen. Mitch McConnell, Ryan Zinke, Rep. Jim Jordan and Paul Ryan will also be remembered as those who brought disgrace upon this country for supporting a wicked and corrupt president and his criminal activities.

The Republican party will always be remembered as the party who embraced and approved of criminality, immorality and wickedness to our generation.

Mark Snider

Hamilton

